CWC resolutions spotlight social justice, from Bihar to Gaza: Highlights

The Congress Working Committee, following its seminal meeting in Patna today, 24 September, has put out twin resolutions — one of which is directed to voters as an appeal ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections slated for November.

The resolutions focus on the operations of social justice and democracy in general — and encompass not just the ‘right to vote’ of marginalised communities of Bihar but extend ostensibly to the ‘right to life’ for the citizens of Palestine. `

Highlights from the resolution below (ED - detailed article to follow):

Social justice and economics

The BJP-RSS's relentless attacks on the Constitution of India continue unabated; the fundamental principles of our democracy are being demolished brick by brick

Under the BJP, social justice is being trampled on; reservations are being routinely eroded through rampant privatisation

Economic devastation is being wrought by the central government, even as it attempts to manipulate data to create the image of a booming economy.

Foreign policy concerns

The Congress is “profoundly worried” by the collapse of India's foreign policy

US President Donald Trump continues to claim he used trade as a bargaining chip to coerce India into halting Operation Sindoor; the Government of India has refused to address this claim

PM Modi's 'huglomacy' has backfired; it has left India diplomatically isolated, unable to secure its national interests

The Congress Working Committee expresses distress over ongoing 'genocide' of innocent civilians in Gaza

Democracy, vote chori and the sanctity of electoral rolls: the appeal to the public

'Vote chori', irregularities in our electoral rolls have shaken the public’s belief in the very foundations of our democracy

Roll revision in Bihar yet another dirty trick from the BJP's “toolkit” to manipulate electoral rolls and cling on to power

Conspiracy of roll revision (SIR, aka special intensive revision of electoral rolls) the greatest threat to democracy, a process designed to rob marginalised communities of their “Right to Vote”

Full text of the resolution below