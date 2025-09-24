Congress CWC declares ‘second war of Independence’, Ramesh shares Nehru’s shock at RSS
Recalling the 1940 Ramgarh session plan for a Constituent Assembly, Jairam Ramesh spoke of the RSS’ bitter opposition to the Constitution it adopted
The Congress party convened a landmark meeting of its Working Committee (CWC) in Patna today, 24 September, Wednesday, marking its first top-level session in Bihar since the historic Ramgarh gathering of 1940.
AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh invoked the legacy of that Ramgarh session, recalling, “It was at its Ramgarh session held in mid-March 1940 that the CWC passed its landmark resolution that, for the first time, formally committed the Indian National Congress to the creation of a Constituent Assembly to frame and adopt a Constitution for a free and independent India.”
He pointedly noted, taking aim at the RSS: “The rest is, as they say, history, including the bitter opposition of the organisation now celebrating its centenary to the Constitution that was to be adopted on [26 November 1949], and come into effect on [26 January 1950].”
He shared in a social media post the foreword by Jawaharlal Nehru to the then-recently published volume Constituent Assembly and Our Demand by Jai Gopal Narang.
‘I can understand, though I do not appreciate, the criticisms of those who differ from us fundamentally in politics, those whose ideas of Indian freedom are limited by the will and desire of the British Parliament; those who are afraid of revolutionary change; those who are terrified at the prospect of the masses marching along the stage of Indian politics,’ writes Nehru — prophetic words, as we read them again in 2025, surely? — and articulates his vision of a socialist Indian state.
Ahead of the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the party flag at the historical Sadaqat Ashram, signalling the start of deliberations attended by party heavyweights, including Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, K.C. Venugopal, Sachin Pilot and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar. Permanent members and special invitees, chief ministers, state presidents and legislature party leaders are participating in what looks like one of the most inclusive strategy meetings in recent memory.
This meeting is focused on finalising the party’s strategy for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections — expected in November — with plans to amplify attacks on the BJP over the alleged ‘Vote Chori’ (vote theft), especially in light of the Election Commission of India’s ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls nationwide, beginning with Bihar.
Rahul Gandhi, now Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has led the charge, citing examples from Karnataka where “the votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted” in five different ways. He recently led a Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar alongside chief ministerial hopeful Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, and pressed the issue in successive press conferences. In the most recent one, he accused chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of “protecting those who destroyed democracy” in India.
The Congress has framed a strong message on electoral integrity, and sources indicate resolutions will be passed to guide campaign efforts and coalition negotiations with Mahagathbandhan allies.
The Election Commission has meanwhile repeatedly dismissed the INDIA bloc’s accusations as “incorrect and baseless”.
Meanwhile, negotiations on seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan — now expanded, with new parties — are ongoing, as the Congress looks to reassert its influence beyond its 2020 tally of 19 seats.
AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru called this CWC meeting “the second war of Independence”, declaring, “Bihar had become the centre of national politics… we are fighting the second war of Independence in the state.”
The meeting, in the very state where Congress once committed itself to constitutional democracy, is designed to revitalise its local cadre and project unity for the battles ahead, as party leaders see Bihar as pivotal to their national prospects.
As seat-sharing talks intensify and election strategies unfold, Congress’s CWC meeting in Patna is not just a nod to its legacy from the freedom movement but a signal of renewed intent for contemporary battles — framed as much around protecting the vote as building coalitions for good, inclusive governance.
This comes at a time when there is considerable pressure on the other side, the NDA, especially from smaller allies.
