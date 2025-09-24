Congress CWC declares ‘second war of Independence’, Ramesh shares Nehru’s shock at RSS

He pointedly noted, taking aim at the RSS: “The rest is, as they say, history, including the bitter opposition of the organisation now celebrating its centenary to the Constitution that was to be adopted on [26 November 1949], and come into effect on [26 January 1950].”

He shared in a social media post the foreword by Jawaharlal Nehru to the then-recently published volume Constituent Assembly and Our Demand by Jai Gopal Narang.

‘I can understand, though I do not appreciate, the criticisms of those who differ from us fundamentally in politics, those whose ideas of Indian freedom are limited by the will and desire of the British Parliament; those who are afraid of revolutionary change; those who are terrified at the prospect of the masses marching along the stage of Indian politics,’ writes Nehru — prophetic words, as we read them again in 2025, surely? — and articulates his vision of a socialist Indian state.