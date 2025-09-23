Historic CWC meeting in Bihar on assembly poll strategy, vote chori

As the Congress gears up for the Bihar Assembly elections, it will host its first-ever meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in the state on Wednesday, marking the first such gathering in post-independence India.

The meeting will focus on formulating its election strategy and intensifying its attacks against the BJP, particularly over the alleged issue of 'vote chori' or election fraud.

This extended CWC session will include permanent and special invitees, along with the party’s chief ministers, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, and leaders of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). Sources indicate that a number of resolutions are expected to be passed at the meeting, with a specific focus on the upcoming Bihar polls.

Scheduled for 10.00 am at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, this is the first time the CWC is convening in Bihar post-independence, according to party insiders. Top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, will attend the session.

The primary focus of the meeting will be Bihar, as the party looks to strategise for future elections and ramp up its attack on the BJP over allegations of 'vote chori'.

Sources revealed that a strong message will be sent concerning the 'vote chori' issue, particularly in light of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.