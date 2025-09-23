Historic CWC meeting in Bihar on assembly poll strategy, vote chori
Primary focus to be Bihar, as party looks to strategise for upcoming elections and ramp up 'vote chori' campaign
As the Congress gears up for the Bihar Assembly elections, it will host its first-ever meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in the state on Wednesday, marking the first such gathering in post-independence India.
The meeting will focus on formulating its election strategy and intensifying its attacks against the BJP, particularly over the alleged issue of 'vote chori' or election fraud.
This extended CWC session will include permanent and special invitees, along with the party’s chief ministers, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, and leaders of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). Sources indicate that a number of resolutions are expected to be passed at the meeting, with a specific focus on the upcoming Bihar polls.
Scheduled for 10.00 am at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, this is the first time the CWC is convening in Bihar post-independence, according to party insiders. Top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, will attend the session.
The primary focus of the meeting will be Bihar, as the party looks to strategise for future elections and ramp up its attack on the BJP over allegations of 'vote chori'.
Sources revealed that a strong message will be sent concerning the 'vote chori' issue, particularly in light of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
The meeting follows Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's recent ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ and the former's recent press conferences, in which he continued to accuse the Election Commission of complicity in undermining democracy.
He specifically alleged that the votes of Congress supporters were being deleted, citing data from a Karnataka Assembly segment. The Election Commission has since dismissed these claims as 'incorrect and baseless'.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru described Congress’ efforts in Bihar as "the second war of Independence". He accused the BJP of engaging in "vote theft" and likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a student who resorts to "unfair means" to succeed.
Allavaru also stated that talks regarding seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc are progressing positively and that a workable formula would be revealed soon. He further stated that the BJP-led NDA is in a state of disarray.
Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar termed the CWC meeting as a 'historic' occasion, noting that Sadaqat Ashram, a venue associated with leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, would now host this important event.
With elections in Bihar expected in November, this meeting marks a significant milestone for Congress as it prepares for a crucial electoral battle.
With PTI inputs
