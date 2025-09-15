Bihar SIR becoming more bizarre each day; ECI adventure gone sour?

Around 58 per cent of the 400,000 (4 lakh) or so objections that the Election Commission of India (ECI) claims to have received during the Bihar special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls, essentially asking for deletion of names which figured in the draft list released on 1 September, are by voters who had themselves demanded inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls during the month-long SIR launched on 25 June.

This seemingly absurd proposition is contained in data shared by the ECI itself, political activist Yogendra Yadav alleged in a video statement released on social media on Monday.

How credible, he wondered, can be the claim that those who filled the required forms and produced the required documents for inclusion are now demanding that their names be deleted?

Several of these voters claim in their ‘objection’ that they have shifted and no longer live at the addresses they provided in June-July. Many more apparently want their names deleted because they are registered as voters elsewhere — something they apparently were not aware of when they filled the form for inclusion.

Even more bizarrely, there are a few who claimed their names must be deleted because they are no longer alive. No less strange is the fact that a significant number of objections, ostensibly filed by voters themselves, suggest that they are actually foreigners and hence ineligible to exercise their franchise. What could be the explanation?

Pointing out that the ECI claimed to have received 16 lakh applications for registration of new voters, Yadav claimed in his video statement that of the limited details shared by the ECI (four out of 16 lakh), as many as 40 per cent happen to be older than 25. Several of them are older, with a few being 100 or older, he claimed.