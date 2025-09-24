Bihar’s Congress legacy: Historic session sets stage for CWC meet in Patna

In the shadow of the Ganga’s timeless flow, where whispers of India’s freedom struggle still linger in the air, the Indian National Congress is set to reconvene in Bihar’s heartland.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the iconic Sadaqat Ashram marks a poignant return to roots, the first such gathering in the state since Independence.

Coming hot on the heels of Rahul Gandhi’s high-octane ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ – a 16-day odyssey across 25 districts that galvanized opposition forces against alleged “vote chori” – this session arrives amid the feverish buildup to the forthcoming Bihar’s assembly elections.

With the Mahagathbandhan eyeing a revival against the ruling NDA, the CWC’s deliberations could redefine not just electoral arithmetic but the party’s national narrative.

Bihar, often called the cradle of revolutions, has long been a crucible for Congress’s evolution.

From the misty fields of Bankipore in 1912 to the storm-swept grounds of Ramgarh in 1940, the state’s soil has absorbed the sweat and resolve of leaders who shaped the independence movement. These plenary sessions weren’t mere assemblies; they were battlegrounds of ideas, where moderates clashed with radicals, and unity was forged amid division.

As Patna buzzes with anticipation – delegates streaming in under a September sky heavy with monsoon promise – a glance back reveals how these gatherings propelled the Congress from a debating society to a mass mobilization force, a legacy now invoked to combat contemporary democratic threats.

Seeds of Unity: The 1912 Bankipore Session and the Quest for Reforms

The first Congress plenary in Bihar unfolded in December 1912 at Bankipore (now part of Patna), a session that symbolized the party’s expanding footprint in the eastern heartland.

Presided over by Raghunath Narayanas Mudholkar, a moderate lawyer from the Central Provinces, the 27th annual gathering drew a diverse crowd, including a significant number of liberal voices from across the social spectrum.