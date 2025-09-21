Split wide open: NDA’s seat-sharing dilemma in Bihar

Appearances can be deceptive. Notwithstanding the bonhomie on display between chief minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tensions are running high between the BJP and JD(U). The MLAs of both parties are on edge, knowing they are going to be axed in favour of fresh faces.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV on 16 September, Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan claimed that talks on seat-sharing are yet to be held in the NDA. That did not prevent Nitish Kumar from announcing unilaterally that Santosh Kumar Nirala would be NDA’s candidate from Rajpur reserved constituency in Buxar. The BJP retaliated by announcing that Pramod Kumar would be the NDA candidate from Motihari in East Champaran. A house divided?

And that’s not all. Both Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi are proving to be pesky allies. In multiple interviews, Paswan has claimed that he is not part of the state government, adding “If I am uncomfortable or too ambitious… I always have the option of walking out.”

Pointing out that the LJP won all the five Lok Sabha seats it contested last year, Paswan said he was aiming for more seats in the 2025 assembly election — reportedly 40, a considerable climbdown from his original statement of contesting all 243 seats. Likening himself to the namak (salt) in the dal — i.e., indispensable — he said that the LJP can secure up to 25,000 votes across constituencies.

Reportedly offered 25 seats by the BJP, Paswan did not confirm or contradict, adding that it would be unethical to reveal the number of seats he’s angling for, as talks on seat-sharing are yet to be held.