Not just the country, the BJP is dividing Sanatan Dharma too: Congress ahead of 15 Jan Ayodhya visit

Amidst the controversy surrounding the Congress' decision to not participate in the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony on 22 January at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the party has clarified that senior leaders from Uttar Pradesh will still visit Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti to offer prayers at the makeshift temple.

Addressing media in Delhi on Friday, Supriya Shrinate, the party's head of ’ social media and digital platforms, affirmed that a delegation of UP Congress leaders will indeed make the trip. However, she took the opportunity to criticise PM Modi's government, accusing it of dividing Sanatan Dharma.

"The BJP has attempted to divide this country on the basis of caste, language, worship, and dress, but now the BJP has divided Sanatan Dharma itself into sects. We have refused to go only on 22 January. The Congress considers personal faith supreme. We have visited temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches, and will continue to do so," she said.

The UP Congress had previously announced that its state in-charge Avinash Pande and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai would lead a 100-member delegation, including senior state leaders Pramod Tiwari and P.L. Punia, to Ayodhya for a darshan of Ram Lalla.

Rai emphasised, "Congress leaders from the state will visit Ayodhya as per the scheduled programme. The 22 January event related to the pran pratishtha is a different matter."