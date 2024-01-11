Shankaracharyas explain why they will not attend the Ram temple inauguration

Echoing the views of the opposition that the inauguration of the Ram Temple by the Prime Minister at Ayodhya on 22 January is a political and not religious event, two of the four Shankaracharyas have come out in the open and said they would not be in Ayodhya despite having received the invitation.

“In India, the king [political leaders] and the religious leaders have always been separate, but now the political leader is being made the religious leader. This is against traditions and is being done for political gains,” said Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, said the shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth in Uttarakhand, to the media on Wednesday.

Swami Bharatikrishna Tirtha of Sringeri Sarada Peeth and Swami Sadanand Saraswati of Dwarikapeeth are the other two shankaracharyas. They have not clarified their stand yet.

Swami Muktanand, a disciple of Avimukteshwaranand, said: “The four seats of shankaracharyas are the most qualified religious centres for the last 2,500 years and their heads have the responsibility to oppose those who violate Sanatan Dharma. We have interacted with the other shankaracharyas and they all have shown their disinterest in attending the function when the temple is still under construction.”

“It is a bad idea to inaugurate an incomplete temple and install the idol of the god there,” said Avimukteshwaranand, who became the shankaracharya after the death of his guru Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati in 2022.