Cong chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Chowdhury decline Ram temple invite

The Congress on Wednesday announced that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, alleging that it has been made into a "political project" by the BJP and the RSS for "electoral gain".

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the motive behind the inauguration of the "incomplete" temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS.

Last month, Congress president and Rajya Sabha leader of the Opposition Kharge, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Gandhi, and Lok Sabha leader of the Congress Chowdhury received the invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya to be held on 22 January.