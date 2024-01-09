Farooq Abdullah hopes Ram temple ends hatred of Muslims

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday, 8 January, expressed hope that the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January would pave the way for an end to hatred against the Muslim community in the country.

Abdullah asserted that he had always praised Lord Ram from his heart.

“Who goes or not (to attend the consecration event in Ayodhya) is their choice… I hope that with the opening of the temple doors, the hearts of the people will also open, and the hatred which is spread against Muslims will end. This is my prayer and the Lord will hear my voice,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a public meeting in Srinagar.

The former chief minister said he is not afraid of criticism or losing votes on his remarks about Lord Ram.

“Ram is as much mine as yours. I have gone through a translation of the Holy Quran by a Pakistani scholar and he has also talked about Ram, saying he wanted all to move together with brotherhood and love," said Abdullah.