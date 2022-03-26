Shabana Azmi: I break rules only to challenge stereotypes
Speaking to National Herald from Los Angeles, Shabana Azmi talks about her latest international project which she shot for soon after her near-fatal accident in 2020
Steven Spielberg is spearheading the 'Halo' franchise into the OTT space. An adaptation of the video game series, the first season of the nine-episode American web series, Halo Master Chief, made for the streaming giant Paramount+, premiered in Los Angeles on March 23 and released in India on Voot on March 24.
The sci-fi war thriller showcases an epic 26th century showdown. Pablo Schreiber is Master Chief, a cybernetically enhanced, super soldier, with Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence.
She is trained to abide by rules but allows an unscrupulous scientist, Dr Catherine Elizabeth Halsey, enacted by Natascha McElhone, to manipulate her with the promise of a panacea for humankind.
Speaking to National Herald from Los Angeles, the actress talks about her latest international project which she shot for soon after her near-fatal accident in 2020:
Just before you left India, you asked for suggestions on what to wear to the premiere of Halo on March 23 in Los Angeles. What were some of the weirdest suggestions you got from your online followers?
(Laughs) Gown… Space suit. But I finally decided on a red, specially woven silk sari, with real gold zari border and pallav.
A day before the premiere, Pablo (co-star Pablo Schreiber) called us to his house for a sumptuous dinner which he had cooked himself. His little boys made such beautiful hosts.
Pablo lives in a forest and has an actual chameli ka mandva (canopy of jasmine) that wafts divine fragrance into the entire house. I’ve been trying to grow this forever in Sukoon, our Khandala home, without much success.
Among the guests were other co-stars, including Natasha Culzac (she plays Riz028), Kate Kennedy (Kai-125), Danny Sapani (Captain Jacob Keyes) and Yerin Ha (Quan Ha). We hugged and kissed, laughed and giggled, and are all gearing up for Season 2 now.
As an actress, you have always been a rulebreaker. Did that make it easy to empathize with Admiral Margaret Parangosky, even though in her case breaking rules brings about conflict? How much of yourself do you see in your character from Halo?
As I grow older, I am coming to terms with a core of authority that I naturally have but try to keep concealed. It was not difficult finding that core, and much safer to do it under the shelter of Admiral Parangosky!
I have broken rules not out of a maverick need, but only when I’ve felt it is necessary to challenge stereotypes, particularly in the portrayal of women. I don’t feel as conflicted about it as Margaret does.
I know names don’t really matter when you yourself are a big name internationally, but it must still be exciting being a part of Steven Spielberg’s dream project. What’s he like?
I had met him earlier too, at Tina Ambani’s house in Mumbai. He has a quiet presence and an unmistakable aura although he carries his fame very lightly.
On this series, you’ve worked with actors from America, Africa, Korea, UK, Italy and Hungary. As an English-speaking Indian actor, how easy or difficult was it for you to build friendships off the set while your work took you forward into the 25th century?
Unfortunately, because of Covid, we had to work in a very tight bubble, so although there were five-six actors living in the same apartment building as mine, we could not meet outside the set. Even so, I have found a dear friend in Natascha McElhone who used to cheer me up during Diwali by sending me lovely messages. And both Pablo and she were very considerate towards me then when I returned to work soon after a near-fatal road accident.
Yeah, you started shooting for Halo in Budapest just 20 days after being discharged from the hospital here. I know you are fearless, but still, it must have been daunting diving into an international production, away from country and family?
The one positive thing about the accident was that we discovered I had a brain!
Farhan (Akhtar) tells me that the only time in his life he saw Javed (her husband, Javed Akhtar) frightened and vulnerable was during my hospitalisation. The accident happened on January 18, 2020, a day after Javed’s big birthday celebrations. Coincidentally, Javed lost his mother on January 18, a day after his eighth birthday. Gives me gooseflesh.
He insisted on sending my nurse to Budapest. My friend Parna was also kind enough to accompany me for which I’m very grateful. I used to feel very weak, my arms felt like a truck had passed over them because of the whiplash effect. I was also unsteady on my feet and the first couple of scenes were tough because I had not regained my balance fully, but the crew was very kind.
Hair and make-up would come to my van and dress me up, with me half-lying in bed till I had to actually go on set. That was a major departure from the norm because all actors there go to a common van for makeup and hair so they can be observed together by the supervisors.
With the on-going Russia-Ukraine war coming on the footsteps of the Taliban occupation of Afghanistan, where do you see our planet heading on its way to the 25th century? Will we need a Spartans Assault team to protect us eventually?
Our real war is climate change, and the one being waged against the environment. We just don’t seem to take cognizance of how progress cannot be measured unless we take into account the cost that is incurred by environmental degradation and displacement of the poorest.
