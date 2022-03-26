Shabana Azmi: I break rules only to challenge stereotypes

Steven Spielberg is spearheading the 'Halo' franchise into the OTT space. An adaptation of the video game series, the first season of the nine-episode American web series, Halo Master Chief, made for the streaming giant Paramount+, premiered in Los Angeles on March 23 and released in India on Voot on March 24.

The sci-fi war thriller showcases an epic 26th century showdown. Pablo Schreiber is Master Chief, a cybernetically enhanced, super soldier, with Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence.

She is trained to abide by rules but allows an unscrupulous scientist, Dr Catherine Elizabeth Halsey, enacted by Natascha McElhone, to manipulate her with the promise of a panacea for humankind.

Speaking to National Herald from Los Angeles, the actress talks about her latest international project which she shot for soon after her near-fatal accident in 2020:

Just before you left India, you asked for suggestions on what to wear to the premiere of Halo on March 23 in Los Angeles. What were some of the weirdest suggestions you got from your online followers?

(Laughs) Gown… Space suit. But I finally decided on a red, specially woven silk sari, with real gold zari border and pallav.

A day before the premiere, Pablo (co-star Pablo Schreiber) called us to his house for a sumptuous dinner which he had cooked himself. His little boys made such beautiful hosts.

Pablo lives in a forest and has an actual chameli ka mandva (canopy of jasmine) that wafts divine fragrance into the entire house. I’ve been trying to grow this forever in Sukoon, our Khandala home, without much success.