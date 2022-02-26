UP elections 2022: "Congress has focused on governance during campaign, formulated concrete plans of action"

Just back from campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad predicts a much-improved performance by the Congress in the state. A star campaigner of the party, she addressed rallies, corner meetings and took part in door-to-door campaigning.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made a huge difference, she points out. Three separate manifestos for the state, 40 percent reservation for women in ticket distribution, the ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ slogan have caught the imagination of not just women but of everyone in the state, she felt. Excerpts from her conversation with Rahi Bhide:

Even the PM appears to have made an election issue of migrant workers allegedly driven out of Maharashtra during the Covid crisis. Did you find any resonance during the campaign?

The Prime Minister as usual does not speak the whole truth. People of course migrated back home from Mumbai and Maharashtra. But we facilitated people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with railway tickets, food packets and potable water. But in Uttar Pradesh itself, Yogi Adityanath’s government failed to provide them with even facilities for cremation, let alone medical facilities. Dead bodies were left on the street and dumped in the river. People go by their own experience, not by what the PM says.

Yogi Adityanath’s government claims to have worked for the development of the state and in the advertisements claimed UP to be no. 1. What is your impression after visiting the state?