From sharing MoM award to spats, the Gambhir-Kohli saga
The last is not yet heard on the issue but for now, let’s hope that the pair behave like grown-ups
The ripples of the Gambhir-Kohli-Naveed saga, which left a bitter after taste on the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Monday, will not go away in a hurry. The BCCI tried to make their displeasure clear by docking the trio of their match fees, but it’s more of a tokenism in the IPL environment where the franchises are known to pick up the tabs.
While the two teams, thrust in the eye of the storm thanks to the two rounds of tiresome stand-offs, now stand level after their league games with a win each, but one shudders to think what’s in store should they again clash in the play-offs.
The second incident on the trot, where the two grown up men had to be repeatedly separated by teammates – had former players like Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa and Harbhajan Singh tearing into both. ‘’You have to respect the game,’’ said a visibly agitated Kumble, who had fallen foul of the then captain Kohli and stepped down as the head coach of the Indian team in 2017.
Harbhajan, on the other hand, regretted his own behaviour with S. Sreesanth when he slapped the Malayali pace bowler after a high-strung match in the early days of IPL.
The LSG top brass which met after the game, downplayed the incident by saying: ‘’It’s simply an ego clash between the two greats of Indian cricket. There was nothing serious.’’ RCB, on the other hand, released a tweet which had Kohli saying from the dressing room: ‘’ If you can give it, you got to take it. Otherwise don’t give it.’’
So where does it end? When Gambhir and Kohli locked horns in the first leg where the LSG mentor gestured at the RCB fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium to shut up after their win, it marked a decade of the simmering discontent between the two Delhi men.
It’s been really intriguing as to what could have soured the relationship between the two and if there’s something more than what meets the eye. Back in 2009 when Gambhir was a prolific Indian opener and Kohli the new kid on the block, the former had famously shared his Player of the Match trophy to the youngster after both scored centuries in pursuit of a target of 316 runs in an ODI against Sri Lanka.
While Gambhir posted an unbeaten 150, Kohli recorded 114 for his first century in international cricket. The Indian cricket fraternity is hence bemused at two such back-to-back instances between these two erstwhile close, but impulsive personalities.
Is it a fallout of a personal frustration on part of Gambhir, who felt that he never got his due recognition for playing his part in India regaining the 2011 World Cup? ‘’ Dhoni’s six alone didn’t win us the 2011 World Cup,’’ Gambhir remarked once, who had scored an invaluable 97 in the final against Sri Lanka.
It may be noted that fortunes started to slide for the spunky, left-handed batsman who went out of favour from 2012 onwards for the national team. Neither was he never considered a captaincy material in any white ball format despite his success with the Kolkata Knight Riders in winning two IPL titles in 2012 & 2014.
Kohli, meanwhile, had grown to be a Dhoni protégé and the World Cup-winning skipper had taken the upcoming star under his fold as an understudy on the road to captaincy. Could that have ever hurt Gambhir, who kept brooding and waited on the sidelines as he watched Kohli’s star on the ascendancy.
