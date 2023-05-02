From sharing MoM award to spats, the Gambhir-Kohli saga

It’s been really intriguing as to what could have soured the relationship between the two and if there’s something more than what meets the eye. Back in 2009 when Gambhir was a prolific Indian opener and Kohli the new kid on the block, the former had famously shared his Player of the Match trophy to the youngster after both scored centuries in pursuit of a target of 316 runs in an ODI against Sri Lanka.

While Gambhir posted an unbeaten 150, Kohli recorded 114 for his first century in international cricket. The Indian cricket fraternity is hence bemused at two such back-to-back instances between these two erstwhile close, but impulsive personalities.

Is it a fallout of a personal frustration on part of Gambhir, who felt that he never got his due recognition for playing his part in India regaining the 2011 World Cup? ‘’ Dhoni’s six alone didn’t win us the 2011 World Cup,’’ Gambhir remarked once, who had scored an invaluable 97 in the final against Sri Lanka.

It may be noted that fortunes started to slide for the spunky, left-handed batsman who went out of favour from 2012 onwards for the national team. Neither was he never considered a captaincy material in any white ball format despite his success with the Kolkata Knight Riders in winning two IPL titles in 2012 & 2014.

Kohli, meanwhile, had grown to be a Dhoni protégé and the World Cup-winning skipper had taken the upcoming star under his fold as an understudy on the road to captaincy. Could that have ever hurt Gambhir, who kept brooding and waited on the sidelines as he watched Kohli’s star on the ascendancy.

The last is not yet heard on the issue but for now, let’s hope that the pair behave like grown-ups!