Lara’s theme not working for the Sunrisers

This is the third straight season that the Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a downward spiral—and the patience of Brian Lara, batting maestro and head coach, is clearly wearing thin.

The Orange Army came extremely close to chasing down a par score of 171 at home on Thursday night, before they slumped to a five-run defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Now languishing at ninth spot with only six points from nine games, the 2016 champions are left with no realistic chance of making it to the playoffs. Here on out, they will be playing to improve their final position from eighth last season, at best. It's a comedown, after they emerged as one of the most consistent teams from their debut in the initial years, with five playoff appearances in the first seven seasons, including a title.

What must be even more galling for the ego of a champion performer like Lara is the batting failure of the side, even though the bowlers are doing a decent job. The Sunrisers management has assembled the most decorated line-up in IPL 2023 to look after the three departments—the West Indian as the overarching leader and batting mentor, Dale Steyn as the fast bowling coach and Muttiah Murlitharan to improve the nuances of their spin attack.