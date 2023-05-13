Surya, the new Mr 360, expanding on the AB legacy

The comparison comes up off and on, and the maiden IPL century of Suryakumar Yadav against arguably the most mingy bowling attack of the tournament in the Gujarat Titans on Friday evening has once again raked it up.

A 103 off 49 balls against the likes of Mohammed Shami & Rashid Khan, on the back of his previous highest (83 off 29 against the Royal Challengers) means Yadav is back in his elements in this format. After a sudden lull in the form in international cricket, the Mumbai batter is back in the zone again – and that’s good news for not only the Mumbai Paltan but the Men in Blue.

Is the 32-year-old Mumbai batter, sitting at the top of ICC T20 batters’ rankings since the beginning of 2023, the new Mr 360 of world cricket after AB de Villiers? This is a comparison that the affable Mumbaikar has been living with for quite sometime now, and with good reasons.

Going back a little in time, Surya himself answered the question during his incredible run in the T20 World Cup in Australia last November. “There is only one 360-degree player in the world, and I will try to play like him,” he told Irfan Pathan, former Indian allrounder and now a TV pundit.