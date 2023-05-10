The Rinku Singh way: Keep calm and back own shots

Life has certainly changed for Rinku Singh, the uncapped Kolkata Knight Riders batter, ever since he clobbered those five sixes in the last over against the Gujarat Titans a month back in the IPL 2023. The unassuming 26-year-old has gradually emerged as a key finisher for the team, but it hasn’t quite changed his approach to life – or batting.

The priceless innings of 21 off 10 balls which he played against the Punjab Kings at the Eden on Monday, including the last-ball four against a canny Arshdeep Singh, helped the Knights stay afloat in the tournament. Ask him about how he pulled it off one more time, Rinku attributes it to staying ‘’calm and not think too much.’’

Speaking at a well-attended media conference on the eve of their home match against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, the KKR’s man of the moment said: ‘’You need to back yourself and stay calm. If I think too much, it will be a problem to execute my plans.’’