Who is Mohsin Khan, Lucknow’s go-to man in the death over?

Mohsin Khan, the tall left-arm seamer of the Lucknow Super Giants, was taking a deep breath each time he was walking back to the top of his run-up in that crucial last over against the Mumbai Indians. It was his effort to ‘keep calm,’ as he admitted after his match-winning effort – for too much was at stake.

While he and his colleagues were on the edge as they sensed their chance of turning the match on it’s head, so was their owner Sanjiv Goenka, one of the leading industrial barons of the country. The TV cameras repeatedly focused on him praying with a lucky charm as young Khan was trying his tricks to keep the dangerous Tim David and Cameron Green quiet.

‘’I am impressed by the composure and patience shown by Mohsin Khan in that last over. Not an easy task even for an experienced bowler. Saw some really good performances from him in the last season as well. Definitely a one for the future,’’ tweeted Lasith Malinga, the bowling mentor of the Rajasthan Royals, who knows a thing or two about winning matches in the last over.