WTC final: Ishan can be a good No.6 if played, says childhood coach

The selection of Ishan Kishan, the Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter as the replacement for injured KL Rahul for the World Test Championship (WTC) final has come at the right time, according to his childhood coach. India will take on Australia in the marquee battle at The Oval in London soon after the IPL from June 7-11.

There was a fair amount of speculation after the injury of Rahul about his possible replacement, with veteran Wriddhiman Saha making a strong case for himself with some flawless work behind the stumps as well as with the bat for the Gujarat Titans. However, the Indian team management which earlier made it’s intentions clear about looking beyond Saha, now 38, has predictably opted for Kishan as the back-up keeper-batter to K.S. Bharat.

‘’The call-up for Ishan has come at the right moment. He has enough experience now to back up his abilities and was also the back-up keeper in the home Test series against Australia earlier this year,’’ remarked Uttam Majumder, the childhood coach of Kishan.