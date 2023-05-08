IPL 2023: Why 200-plus is no longer a par score in IPL 2023?
A look at Sunday’s evening game also amplifies how no team can consider the job done till the last ball is bowled – much in keeping with the age old cliché about cricket
A 200-plus total, irrespective of the batting conditions, was considered a safe one to defend in IPL till the other day. Not anymore – given the way things are panning out in the ongoing edition with as many as six games seeing teams overhauling it for dramatic wins.
It’s been the highest so far (with the previous best being five successful 200-plus chases in T20 Blast in 2017), the latest one being that of Sunrisers Hyderabad crossing a 200-plus target for the first time in IPL to hand an embarrassing defeat to the high-flying Rajasthan Royals. With 52 of the 74 matches at stake being played so far, this IPL has already seen the highest number of 200-plus totals being scored, bettering the previous best of 18 last year.
The tongue-lashing that Aiden Markram & co received from their chief coach Brian Lara after their narrow loss in the last game seemed to have worked wonders as the Orange Army powered to their highest successful chase – their previous best of 199 also being against the Royals in 2019. For those statistically inclined, it was the joint third highest chase in IPL history – and the highest by any team against Royals as it surpassed Mumbai Indians’ 213-run pursuit at the Wankhede last week.
A look at Sunday’s evening game also amplifies how no team can consider the job done till the last ball is bowled – much in keeping with the age old cliché about cricket. Staring at a target of 41 runs at the beginning of the 19th over, Sunrisers had a tall order till New Zealander Glenn Phillips proved the gamechanger with a 25 off seven balls.
What is it that’s doing the trick even in the business-end of the tournament, where the wickets ought to be a bit more tired and slow for batters? A key factor could certainly be the introduction of the ‘Impact Player,’ which is providing the batting side an extra batter – deep in the batting order – despite not having one.
‘’The rule is certainly still evolving. But having said that, it has certainly had an impact on freeing up a few of the batters. You can see a lot more 200+ scores this season than perhaps what we saw in the previous seasons at this stage of the tournament. According to me, it’s because you have an extra batter and bowler (to get into the playing eleven),’’ remarked Anil Kumble, playing the role of a TV pundit this season.
While this looks a valid argument, the changing template of T20 batting is also offering the teams a big chance to have a crack at the 200-mark more frequently ever before. If a total in the region of 50-60 after the Powerplay was an ideal one before, it has now gone up before both the openers being given the freedom of expressing themselves – unlike the past where one of them would focus on holding the early part of the innings together.
An ideal example of the T20 opener – if one looks at the past few matches – have been the two keeper-batters in Phil Salt of Delhi Capitals (87 off 45 balls against RCB) and Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans (81 off 43 vs LSG). This reinvention of ‘Bazball’ cricket, which makes dot balls a crime and goes just behind the slashes, scoops and the ramp shots, is making look even batters of the class of Virat Kohli or K.L.Rahul inadequate.
Tom Moody, a former coach of Sunrisers and was one of the shrewdest minds of the modern game, pulled back no punches when he said that the T20 game has moved on from the Kohli template. Commenting on RCB coming up short on Saturday, the Australian said: ‘’May be he (Kohli) also felt that whilst the other end (Faf du Plessis) was flying along, his role was to feed that other end. But in my view, particularly with the impact player, the game has really moved on from that style of cricket. That’s why we are seeing so many totals go to 200+. There is no such role.’’
