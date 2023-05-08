IPL 2023: Why 200-plus is no longer a par score in IPL 2023?

A 200-plus total, irrespective of the batting conditions, was considered a safe one to defend in IPL till the other day. Not anymore – given the way things are panning out in the ongoing edition with as many as six games seeing teams overhauling it for dramatic wins.

It’s been the highest so far (with the previous best being five successful 200-plus chases in T20 Blast in 2017), the latest one being that of Sunrisers Hyderabad crossing a 200-plus target for the first time in IPL to hand an embarrassing defeat to the high-flying Rajasthan Royals. With 52 of the 74 matches at stake being played so far, this IPL has already seen the highest number of 200-plus totals being scored, bettering the previous best of 18 last year.

The tongue-lashing that Aiden Markram & co received from their chief coach Brian Lara after their narrow loss in the last game seemed to have worked wonders as the Orange Army powered to their highest successful chase – their previous best of 199 also being against the Royals in 2019. For those statistically inclined, it was the joint third highest chase in IPL history – and the highest by any team against Royals as it surpassed Mumbai Indians’ 213-run pursuit at the Wankhede last week.