IPL 2023: Return to roots has a humbling effect on Kohli

A return to one’s roots can often have a humbling effect on the most larger-than-life, even abrasive of personalities. It was perhaps such a moment when Virat Kohli, the reigning deity of Indian cricket, bowed to touch the feet of his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma before a nearly full Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

It broke the internet, not surprisingly, for very rarely has one seen Kohli indulging in such a gesture. It was after the gap of a number of years that the cricketing icon returned to Kotla – his ‘home’ in the true sense of the term – with the pandemic forcing the league to move overseas for two seasons and then being restricted to limited venues last year.

Kohli, who became the first batter to cross the 7000-run mark in IPL on Saturday, may have never turned out for the Delhi franchise – but carries a piece of Delhi kaa kadak launda (the hardcore Delhi boy) spirit at heart right through. Be it the notoriety for the short fuse despite being such a senior statesman of the game, or the love for the kulcha-chole (the signature Delhi snack), the intrinsic Kohli has not quite changed – neither has his respect for his first coach.