Revisiting Jawaharlal Nehru’s India: A call to moral remembrance
Sam Pitroda reviews Buddhdev Pandya’s tribute to India’s first prime minister, in which he calls Nehru the ‘conscience of democracy’
In an era when India’s public conversation is dominated by noise rather than nuance, here Buddhdev Pandya’s reflection on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru arrives as a work of both conscience and clarity. It reminds readers that Nehru was not a relic of a fading past but the living architect of India’s moral and democratic identity.
The piece traces the story of a man who translated the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi into a political ethic for a new Republic—one that viewed democracy as a moral covenant between the state and its citizens, not as a banner of electoral conquest.
Buddhdev’s writing rekindles the sense of duty that defined Nehru’s leadership: his belief that truth, scientific reason, and compassion were the building blocks of progress.
With unflinching honesty, the author connects Nehru’s legacy to the present, showing how his vision of secularism and candour toward the people of India has been eclipsed by populism and revisionist politics. He invites the reader to measure Nehru not by the propaganda of his critics or merely a cult-figure but by the endurance of the institutions, values, and freedoms he created.
It reminds us of the meticulous political vison of nation building, raising it from the dust on the foundation he laid. This article is more than a tribute; it is a call to moral remembrance. It challenges us to re-examine the idea of India as Nehru conceived it—plural, rational, self-reliant, and anchored in the dignity of every citizen.
In Buddhdev’s measured yet passionate prose, the light of Pandit Nehru’s India flickers again, reminding us that truth is not an inheritance, but a duty renewed in every generation.