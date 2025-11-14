Revisiting Jawaharlal Nehru’s India: A call to moral remembrance

In an era when India’s public conversation is dominated by noise rather than nuance, here Buddhdev Pandya’s reflection on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru arrives as a work of both conscience and clarity. It reminds readers that Nehru was not a relic of a fading past but the living architect of India’s moral and democratic identity.

The piece traces the story of a man who translated the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi into a political ethic for a new Republic—one that viewed democracy as a moral covenant between the state and its citizens, not as a banner of electoral conquest.

Buddhdev’s writing rekindles the sense of duty that defined Nehru’s leadership: his belief that truth, scientific reason, and compassion were the building blocks of progress.