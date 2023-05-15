Fact Check: Viral video spin-doctored; Islamic, not Pakistani, flag at Karnataka rally

Soon after the Indian National Congress' victory in the Karnataka elections, right-wing supporters and BJP leaders began flagging a viral video on Twitter as the "doom of Karnataka".

The video, shot in Bhatkal in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, depicts a celebratory rally where Congress supporters are waving a green flag with a crescent moon and star (an Islamic symbol, yes) as well as a saffron-coloured flag with Om written on it (for the Hindus) and a blue flag with B.R. Ambedkar’s face (presenting Dalit supporters) on Saturday.

The right-wing brigade on Twitter swiftly claimed that they were waving Pakistan's national flag and shouting slogans such as "Pakistan zindabaad [long live Pakistan]"—several users shared the video with a communal spin, and now have egg on their faces.