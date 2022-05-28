5 ways to boost the value of your home

Speak for purpose with your furnishings



Value is qualitative rather than quantitative. This idea is similar to essentialism, which advocates for a predominantly minimalist style that allows for only the things with which we associate a personal value in nature. It can be as small as an antique relic cherished for years or as large as a newly purchased multipurpose bench. The essential nature of the item takes centre stage.



Infuse the values of a sustainable lifestyle by underplaying furniture and accessories and increasing inclusivity for pieces like reclaimed wood tables, hemp throws, jute planters, and so on that spell sustainability and repurpose.



Allow for sleek profiles, geometric silhouettes, and neat trims that are timeless and versatile from a utilitarian standpoint. Create level viewpoints by installing large built-in closets across the wall, storage units beneath the window bay, and floating shelves along the lintel level. Downsized accessories should be avoided in favour of hefty, statement pieces such as an upholstered seater in a bright colour, an oversized pendant lamp hung from the ceiling, or a feature wall with spaced-out terrazzo patterns. Experiment with proportions and new boundaries of harmony with unusual furniture choices.



Accomodate versatility with neutral palette



Interior styling works best when it is set against a neutral backdrop. A neutral coloured moodboard is ideal for this, it is the scheme that allows old and new pieces of furniture to coexist and create a harmonious narrative. A neutral palette can be seen with earthen colours like Olive, Clay, Brick Red, Moss Green, or Cedar Brown, or as a straight Beige, Ivory, Gray, or Black. These wall-based palettes can be given a timeless meaning by using unadulterated metallic tones like gold or silver, as well as unconventional contemporary options like rose gold, copper, or brass. You can also experiment with monochrome styles using different tints and shades of a colour. Keep the language of adaptability alive by keeping the finishes all matte or with a toned-down expression of texture with subtle stripes or fine textures that soften the visual appeal.