Avoid these common rug mistakes

Making the rug a last-minute purchase



Sure, the area rug is on the floor, and you may not notice it as much as another decor, but it's just as much a part of the space as your sofa or artwork. Many people think about the rug at the last minute and have no idea how it will fit in the room. Even fewer people base the rest of their home's decor on the rug.



Make sure that when you go shopping for an area rug, you consider how you want your room to look in the end. Consider it in the same way you would other features, taking note of colour, texture, and pattern (and size, of course)



The absence of a pad



This isn't a big deal if your rug is on the carpet, but it is if it's on a hard floor. If you don't put a pad under your area rug, it will become slippery and unsafe. You could dart from one room to the next and slide as you hit the rug. By investing in a rug pad, you can avoid the mess entirely. These thin sheets cling to the floor and your rug, keeping them together. You can still move the rug, but you won't slip simply by walking on it. Pads are necessary for all rug sizes, whether it's a small welcome mat or a large rug that covers an entire room.



Being overly cautious



Rugs come in a variety of colours, shapes, and patterns, so why settle for a dull option? If your room is mostly neutral, try adding a pop of colour with a colourful and eclectic area rug. You don't even have to stick to the standard rectangle - large circles or ovals work well in a variety of settings.