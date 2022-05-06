'Home Shanti' review: Kahaani ghar ghar ki

What comes in the way of turning the series into a heart-stopper and a show-stealer is its heavy reliance on what I would call the Gullak formula. It’s not just to do with the middle-class family of four, or the small-town ambience, or the short, limited episodes. Home Shanti does a Gullak right down to the device of the voiceover doling out life lessons—there it is the piggybank there, here it is father doing the righteous summations. It’s déjà vu all the way.

Gullak turns the quotidian riveting. Here, despite the presence of two supremely talented actors—Pathak and Pahwa—Home Shanti doesn’t make you engage with or feel one with its world. It’s because the material and the writing are never able to transcend the banal. The goodness of the characters and their relationships doesn’t come with any nuances or layers, a flatness overrides any complexity. In the largely lackluster and predictable narrative, things begin to warm up only towards the end and an episode involving the permit for the upcoming home packs in more action and punch than the rest of the laidback episodes.