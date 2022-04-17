Care for your skin while travelling

Nothing beats packing your bags, planning your itinerary, and giving in to your wanderlust. Travelling to a new place full of endless adventures and possibilities is an unrivalled feeling that should be felt whenever the opportunity arises. While travelling has many advantages, there is one disadvantage that can put a damper on travel plans: the effect it has on the skin. If you frequently return from trips with irritated and flared-up skin, we've got you covered with the best travel skincare routine to follow.

It is critical to first understand a problem before attempting to solve it. There are a variety of environmental factors that can cause skin problems when travelling. Changes in humidity, air quality, temperature, and even sun exposure can all have a negative impact on the skin.

It can cause it to feel dry, irritated, itchy, red, flaky, or even break outs. Furthermore, factors such as travel stress and aeroplane dehydration can play a significant role in this. Changes in our external environment throw the skin off its usual routine and game, causing it to deviate from its normal health.

While the causes, concerns, and treatments for these skin issues vary from case to case, there is a general skincare regimen and hacks that you can use to prevent damage and stay one step ahead.