Dolphy launches the black matte series

Dolphy- India’s leading manufacturer and supplier of washroom automation, hotel amenities and industrial entrance solutions, has launched its Black Matte series of washroom automation products. The visually appealing fixtures have a touch-free design that works with minimal energy consumption.

From sensor tap to hand dryers to recessed panels and handicap grab bar, the Black Matte series covers a wide range of products and accessories having a sustainable design. This new range of products is aesthetic and has an artistic appeal that adds to the overall design of the washroom. Black matte is also water-resistant to a great extent. The water splashes off it, and even the little remaining water does not leave visible stains, which are commonly visible on other bathroom products.