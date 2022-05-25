Dolphy launches the black matte series
With over 200 plus products, Black Matte series has a wide range of offering which can cater to the requirement of individuals and businesses alike
Dolphy- India’s leading manufacturer and supplier of washroom automation, hotel amenities and industrial entrance solutions, has launched its Black Matte series of washroom automation products. The visually appealing fixtures have a touch-free design that works with minimal energy consumption.
From sensor tap to hand dryers to recessed panels and handicap grab bar, the Black Matte series covers a wide range of products and accessories having a sustainable design. This new range of products is aesthetic and has an artistic appeal that adds to the overall design of the washroom. Black matte is also water-resistant to a great extent. The water splashes off it, and even the little remaining water does not leave visible stains, which are commonly visible on other bathroom products.
The exquisite Black Matte series engrains sustainable design and consists of a wide range of products including, sensor taps, hand dryers, recessed panels and door handles. The aesthetic and artistic appeal of these products alleviates the ambience of your washroom. The colour and the texture of Black Matte products make them suitable for wet areas. They are greatly water resistant and have a stain free appearance.
Speaking about the products Mr. Bhagirath Sorathiya, Founder & CEO at Dolphy India, said, "At Dolphy, we always try to outdo ourselves. We continuously experiment with different colours, designs and objects to bring out the best products for our consumers. The Black Matte range is one such initiative. We are trying to cater to customers who have an artistic eye and are looking to explore the fixtures that give their washrooms a bold and appealing look. As always, the products are aligned to the company's sustainability and green energy vision."
The Black Matte range covers 200+ products. Customers can find their set of from dealerships and retail outlets dealing in Dolphy products. Customers can also enquire about the product through the company's website. The customer support system would help them understand the product details and purchase the products. The after-sales team may assist them according to their requirements.
