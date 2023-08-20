Eat.Wander.Repeat: Of sand-baked cakes and yesterday’s curry

I’ve always lived close to the sea. As a child, it meant sultry summer holidays spent making sand castles and looking for shells to decorate them and of course—beach snacks! Before you wonder, yes, Bombay had beaches that were relatively clean then, quiet and sandy. And no, I’m not that ancient.

Back to the snacks. I was most fascinated by the peanut vendors, with their sharp yet melodious advertising of “garma-garam seeng” punctuated by the clanging of the metal spoon on the side of the iron wok. I was mesmerised by the flickering of the coal beneath these giant vessels and the hot sand inside them, which was speckled with pink peanuts and stirred with much flair.

It went against everything we were taught as kids: “hands in the sand, then hands off the food”. Yet no peanut came out sandy, and each was deliciously roasted, salted and addictive. I loved them as much as I was confused by them.

To add to this confusion, the women in my family would pack sand from the same beach and take it home. And soon after, yummy tea-cakes would be upturned on plates to reveal sandy tin bottoms. I soon learnt that sand and food are old friends.

While binge-watching food shows a few weeks ago, I realised that cooking techniques are the new rage globally. Reams have been written and many episodes created about methods, both new and ancient. Each has been elevated to an art-form, with every nuance and detail followed intricately and passionately.