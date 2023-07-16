Eat. Wander. Repeat: Tiffin tales from India

Like most of my ancestors, I’ve been fortunate enough to live my entire life in Bombay, the city of my birth. My hometown and my village are one. As a child, and later as a working adult, I was often asked if I too would be going home to my gaanv for summer holidays and festivities. Perplexed, I’d look at the person and wonder if it was a snide comment on my pin code being the last on the Greater Bombay side (and therefore farthest from SoBo). But, as I slowly discovered, the question was asked in all honesty, and most often by those my city had adopted.

Bombay has this crazy way of welcoming those who seek it with stars in their eyes, knocking them out with the harsh reality of its crowds and chaos, and then befuddling them with an absolute acceptance and access to the best that India can possibly offer. Everyone wants to live here. If you look at the local train stations, it seems like everyone actually does.

I am constantly and pleasantly surprised by the range of people, communities and sub-cultures I have interacted with through the years, and I realise that the most interesting introductions to their stories take place over lunch.