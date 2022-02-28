Fitness is about building your strength and stamina, says Actress Sahher Bambba
Sahher Bambba is an Indian actress and model. Sahher was lauded for her debut performance in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass' as Saher Seth in 2016. She has now devoted herself to promoting fitness and health
According to you, what is fitness?
For me fitness is more about your mental wellbeing, because I work out just to feel good. I like the adrenaline rush and the happiness which I feel after the workout. Fitness is about building your strength and stamina. It’s what fitness is for me.
How much time do you spend in various fitness related activities?
I do yoga 3-4 times a week, apart from this I do a mix of functional training and weight training. That’s what I do.
How does your daily fitness routine look like?
I am a strong believer that fitness and diet go hand in hand. So, I keep a track of what I eat and what I don’t want to eat. I kickstart the day with either apple cider vinegar with water or lemon with water followed by my breakfast and my coffee. After a little break, I start with my workout. I like to complete my workout in the first half of the day. Sometimes in the evening if I have an off, I go on a jog, because I have been a sprinter in school.
If you are a sprinter then why haven’t you tried sports as a career?
It is not like that. Since I am from Shimla, I am used to walking long distances and also, I went to a boarding school, which was like an army school. I used to wake up at 5 in the morning and then run all around the campus. So, in that sense, I love jogging and running. I have not been a trained as a sprinter
What is your fitness mantra?
My fitness mantra would be, ‘You must eat right’. I have seen this with a lot of people, including some of my friends. They work out and they think of celebrating with some sort of sweets or junk food. I believe diet has 80% of impact on your fitness.
How does your day start in terms of diet?
As I have said, it is apple cider vinegar with water, or half a lemon with water since apple cider vinegar has a strong taste. After that I take my breakfast, Since I am a vegan, so I have to make sure that I take good source of protein, so in breakfast I take oats with almond milk or oats milk, or a tofu sandwich or sometimes I also eat parathas, I love them.
Many people take salads in every meal of their day and avoid rice or parathas or stuff like that. I don’t know how they survive with that only. Although I have also been on that kind of diet because there was a phase when I had to lose a lot of weight due to some physical issues. I remember there was a doctor/dietitian who put me on that diet, and I used to have salads and no carbs at all. Because of that I used to stay cranky throughout the day, so I don’t know how people follow that kind of diet.
You are a trained dancer. Since when did you start your training in dance?
Ever since my childhood, my first love has been dance than acting. In school I did many dance performances. My school only allowed Kathak and Semi-classical forms of dance, which is why we would only do that, and that is the reason I have a good hang of Kathak and Indian semi-classical.
Now, I like both dance and acting equally, and as an actor you also get to dance.
What do you think, you can contribute exclusively to the industry?
I don’t know if I can contribute, but I feel like a lot of youngsters should explore yoga, because everybody has this notion that yoga is very boring, but I think everyone should give yoga a shot.
Who do you think is fitness icon in the industry?
I think Malaika Arora, I feel she is so fit and she’s great. There is also Shilpa Shetty.
Who do you get inspired from?
I am inspired by many people that I can give you a list of. In particular, I admire Alia Bhatt’s work a lot. I think she is so effortless and so natural In front of camera.
What are your future projects?
I will be talking about it in the first week of March and besides that I have a music video coming up with Emraan Hashmi and B Praak.