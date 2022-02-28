Fitness is about building your strength and stamina, says Actress Sahher Bambba

As I have said, it is apple cider vinegar with water, or half a lemon with water since apple cider vinegar has a strong taste. After that I take my breakfast, Since I am a vegan, so I have to make sure that I take good source of protein, so in breakfast I take oats with almond milk or oats milk, or a tofu sandwich or sometimes I also eat parathas, I love them.

Many people take salads in every meal of their day and avoid rice or parathas or stuff like that. I don’t know how they survive with that only. Although I have also been on that kind of diet because there was a phase when I had to lose a lot of weight due to some physical issues. I remember there was a doctor/dietitian who put me on that diet, and I used to have salads and no carbs at all. Because of that I used to stay cranky throughout the day, so I don’t know how people follow that kind of diet.