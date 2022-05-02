Kids fed only veg diet more likely to be underweight: Study

At the same time, compared to those who eat meat, these kids had almost two-fold higher odds of having underweight, defined as below the third percentile for Body Mass Index. There was, however, no evidence of an association with overweight or obesity, revealed the study, published in Pediatrics journal.



Underweight is an indicator of undernutrition, and may be a sign that the quality of the child's diet is not meeting the child's nutritional needs to support normal growth. The researchers emphasised the need for special care when planning the diets of vegetarian kids.



"This study demonstrates that children following vegetarian diets had similar growth and biochemical measures of nutrition compared to children consuming non-vegetarian diets. Vegetarian diet was associated with higher odds of underweight weight status, underscoring the need for careful dietary planning for children with underweight when considering vegetarian diets," said lead author Jonathon Maguire, paediatrician at the hospital.