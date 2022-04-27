World Bank warns of rises in food, energy prices due to Russia-Ukraine conflict

The report estimated that energy prices are expected to rise more than 50 per cent in 2022 before easing in 2023 and 2024.



The price of Brent crude oil is expected to average $100 a barrel in 2022, its highest level since 2013 and an increase of more than 40 per cent compared to 2021. Prices are expected to moderate to $92 in 2023, still well above the five-year average of $60 a barrel.



Non-energy prices, including agriculture and metals, are projected to increase almost 20 per cent in 2022 and will also moderate in the following years.