Mumbaikars are the most forgetful cab riders...

Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, said, "We get that losing an item can be stressful, but when you Uber, you always have the option to trace so that you can attempt retrieving your belongings. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app."



So what are the top 10 most commonly forgotten items?



The Phone/camera, Laptop, Backpack, Wallet, Speaker, Clothing, Groceries CashWater Bottle & Headphones. While the four cities where riders forget the most are Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Lucknow and Kolkata in that order. And the financial year ending seems to take a toll on everyone as the top five most forgetful days in the year all fall in the end of March and lazy afternoons is when one is most likely to forget items as per the Uber Lost and Found Index India 2022.