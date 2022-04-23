Ramzan home makeover tips

After a two-year hiatus, we are back in time to celebrate the holy festival of Ramadan with joy and fervour. As people are meeting more often than ever these days, there is an obvious need to do up your home for the festivities. Be it indoor or outdoor, your home for Iftar celebrations should have a mix of colours, and textures and should create a vibe that is casual and not over manicured.



Ramadan is the festival of being thankful and coming together with your family, hence your home should be cozy. The right furniture and decor can create a sense of peace and invoke the spirit of the season. It's the best time to update your home with lights, lanterns, and colourful dinnerware ahead of Eid Al Fitr.



Candles and Lights: During the month of Ramadan, create a magical atmosphere in your living room by hanging fairy lights across the wall and candles strategically placed on your corner tables. The string lights and candles together brighten up the space beautifully and bring a peaceful effect on our senses. You can also use them on your balcony to enjoy cosy evenings.