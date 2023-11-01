Boules & roses: The paycheque-free, freelance life

Every few months, I have an existential crisis about money. I ought to earn more of it. I am not stretching myself enough. The pockets of time that I have created to stand and stare are a luxury I can ill-afford. Such are the thoughts that pin me down.

For someone who hasn’t had a day job for the last eight years—not counting the strange start-up that I accidentally fell into sometime last year and which lasted all of 44 days—I should have got used to the project-to-project, hand-to-mouth life of a freelancer. But the hangover of a regular pay cheque is hard to get rid of.

It was on one of those dark days last week that I called the friend of a friend who had, despite a late start, “winged it”. Turns out her daughter was pursuing her undergrad studies in America which cost as much as a plush apartment in Gurgaon. And although her husband was paying for it, she realised she should also contribute to the family kitty.

She started a business in education consulting, which grew exponentially. If I wanted my son to have a ‘foreign education’ once he finishes school, she admonished me, I should aim to earn at least ten times my current earning, every year, for the next four years.

She pointed out everything I was doing wrong. I was not networking enough, I didn’t have a website, I was not on social media or LinkedIn. And sacrilege! I was not even writing LinkedIn posts (which I recently found out were a thing). Instead of agonising about the larger picture, I should focus on the low-hanging fruit (forget the fact that I might not recognise it even when I see it).

In my defence, I said that I had put myself out a few years ago in a very vulnerable Neena Gupta-like post, asking for work on Instagram and that work had indeed come my way. I also said something like, “LinkedIn is Tinder for work” and since I didn’t do Tinder why would I do LinkedIn? It was all too noisy. Besides, I was a writer—shouldn’t my work speak for me? Why did I need a website? At which point, her patience ran out and we hung up.