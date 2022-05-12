Say yes to skin kindness

Less is more: You don't need 10 different cleansers or an array of moisturisers. See what works for your skin type and stick to it. If you have dry skin, opt for soap-free cleansers, for oily skin, gel cleansers are your best bet. Using too many products can sometimes compromise your skin's barrier, which can lead to sensitivity and dryness. If your skin is already dry and irritable, use a mild moisturiser which is rich in vitamin E and will calm and protect your skin.



Face yoga and massage: Instead of wasting time on 10-step-routines, for a quick pick-me-up, apply your favourite face oil and massage in gentle circular and upward motion. You can also use tools such as a jade roller or guasha. Face massage improves the overall appearance of the skin and reduces puffiness and acne by flushing out toxins. Doing 5-10 minutes of facial yoga is another way to maintain skin health, it helps delay signs of ageing and relaxes muscle tension that leads to wrinkles and fine lines. This acts as a simple solution to stay minimal.



Say hello to multi-taskers: Layering different serums and moisturisers to create your own cocktail has its share of pros and cons. But it's also good to have a go-to formula to address all your concerns. Multi-taskers are hardworking products that simultaneously solve other needs, reducing the number of products on our beauty shelves and saving time with a simplified routine. There are many such alternatives available in the market, for example, nourishing oils that can soothe the scalp and substitute as a serum to hydrate the sensitive skin around the eyes. In fact, lightweight oils can also be used as pre-makeup toners and post-makeup cleansers.