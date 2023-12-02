So what is your child eating, or not?

Perhaps the famous chef Ferran Adria was also tortured by a toddler when he came up with the idea of deconstructed cuisine. I once had a friend call me at an odd hour of the night to ask how to cook French beans with onions which she had wrangled out of a farmer’s market somewhere in Spain, because her son had refused to eat anything else for a whole day and absolutely needed it at breakfast.

Scientists and researchers say kids being fussy about food is part of their developmental phase and a natural evolutionary response to things. They term it neophobia, which is a fear of the new. Part of me wants to award these scientists with their rightful due for studying this phase so minutely.

And the other part of me would like to introduce them to the many bottle caps, buttons and pens that have been frighteningly coaxed out of these tiny mouths, popped in when their mothers had turned away for three seconds. Absolutely no neophobia for small dangerous objects at all.

On mom self-help groups (yes, they’re very popular and most common), you’ll find mothers breaking down by the dozen via posts on how little their child has eaten in two-three days or how he or she refuses to try new things; mothers asking for tips, and which songs to play during feeding time. Apparently, Baby Shark and Señorita score high when it comes to the number of times the child opens his/her mouth while distracted by the song, and so, God bless YouTube, can be ‘force-fed’.

And while force-feeding sounds so inappropriate in the woke times we live in, timing morsels to a song hardly qualifies. I distinctly remember our mothers (from the 80s and 90s) listing the dire consequences of not finishing what was on the plate, ranging from being left out on the dark staircase to being sent off to boarding school. The trauma associated with cauliflower and spinach meals was very real and a cry-fest for both moms and kids alike.