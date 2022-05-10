The art of balancing family and entrepreneurship

To me, the family has always been a source of my happiness and spending time with them always takes my stress away! Even when I started my own company, my family were my biggest cheerleaders and that continues to date, but I always ensure the right amount of balance between quality time with them and work.



My mom has always and will be my inspiration in life. Just growing up with her has made me look at the world with such a sanguine perspective, and I've tried imbibing all of her traits to the highest potential, though I'm sure I cannot achieve the level of perfection with which she has led her life. She has absolutely never let her work come in the way in which she has always supported her family and I think when you grow up with such an ideal role model, you start to easily see right from wrong.



Now that I'm a mother myself, I realise the effort that goes into maintaining that balance can be quite tricky and can lead to slip-ups ever-so-often if you're not extremely mindful. So, I too, am continuously trying to be the same mother to my kids, albeit not as nonchalantly! In my personal life, I practise a few lessons to maintain this balance. Like, when I'm on a trip with my family I ensure that I don't let work-related stress or even work calls for that matter take me away from being present in that moment, additionally, I try to not check emails post 8 pm unless absolutely essential. I manage my time effectively and get the most done during work hours so I can just as effectively spend quality time with my husband and kids at home.