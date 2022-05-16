UV rays are harmful to both skin and eyes

Wear sunglasses: Use 100 per cent Ultraviolet (UV) protection sunglasses. The harsh UV rays can damage your eye lens, cornea and even retina. So whenever you head out, make sure you put on your shades.



Splash clean water in the eyes: Your eyes are stressed throughout the day due to severe heat and exposure to the sun. Rinse your eye by splashing cold water on them periodically and drinking a lot of water. This will keep your eyes from becoming dry or puffy.



Do eye exercises: Eye exercises help us to reduce tiredness and improve the eye muscles. Exercising your eyes daily also improves your eyesight and reduces the risk of contracting diseases and infections.



Use cucumber slices: If you are suffering from red eyes in summer, apply slices of cucumber on your eyelids for 10 minutes before you sleep. Cucumber also helps remove tan from under the eyes and absorbs extra moisture.