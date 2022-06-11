Media's reluctance and inability to question police versions affect reporting, finds survey

An ignorance of the newer laws and developments in forensic medicine continue to mark Indian media’s coverage of rape, reveals a report released in Mumbai in May.

The report, commissioned by Population First, UNFPA and the Royal Norwegian Embassy was conducted by Dr. Sweta Singh Assistant Professor, Guru Govind Singh, Indraprastha University, and Sameera Khan, a journalist from Mumbai. The report, ‘Gender Sensitivity and Coverage of Rape in Indian Media- Ten Years After Nirbhaya’ monitored 200 reports in 41 publications, of which 117 were in English and 83 in regional languages.

Five cases were studied in detail, namely Shakti Mills case (2013), Jisha case (2016), Kushmandi case (2018), Hathras case (2020) and the IIT-G case (2021). Three additional cases – Kokrajhar (2015), Sakinaka (2021) and Kopardi (2016) – were also studied in order to collect a wider perspective.

Eight parameters viz. language, sources, legal/medical/ forensic information, privacy, morality, sensationalism, intersectionality and gender justice were taken into consideration while analysing the reports.