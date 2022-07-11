Odisha bans entry of journalists to schools

The Odisha government has banned the entry of journalists to schools in some areas after news channels showed how students were poor in mathematics, triggering a political row.

Hitting out at the state government over its decision, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the press, which is the fourth pillar of democracy, cannot be stopped from entering a public institution.

The Dhenkanal District Education Officer (DEO) on Saturday directed Block Education Officers and school headmasters not to allow unauthorised entry of journalists into schools and classrooms, and to report such matters to the police.

A similar directive was also issued in the Kendrapara district.