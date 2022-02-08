PIB's new accreditation policy says journalists can lose status over 10 conditions

According to the new accreditation policy of the Press Information Bureau, a journalist stands to lose his/her accreditation if he/she “acts in manner which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement of an offence”

The new rules, laid down by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, stand in stark contrast to the last 2013 policy which stated that the accreditation “shall be withdrawn as soon as the conditions on which it was given cease to exist. Accreditation is also liable to be withdrawn/suspended if it is found to have been misused,” reported the Indian Express.

Though the new policy allows journalists working with online platforms to be eligible for accreditation with the PIB (news aggregators are still not eligible by the way), it lays down ten grounds on which the same can be suspended. These grounds include serious cognisable offence, non-journalistic activities, furnishing false information, if their organisation shuts down, or even if the journalist leaves the organisation.