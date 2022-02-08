Battle for UP: Akhilesh alleges rigging in postal voting

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Surendra said: "We are being threatened by the local authorities not to speak to the media. My family is scared."



Calling the allegations of forceful voting as "politically motivated and baseless", Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said: "Surendra Singh had voted himself. We have a video recording of him taking the postal ballot paper from the polling staff inside his home to exercise the franchise. The micro-observer appointed by the EC was also present at the spot. A report has been sent to the EC."



The voting process for the state Assembly polls began in Agra on Sunday for persons with disability and those above 80 years of age.



For the first time, the EC has allowed people in the two categories to vote using postal ballot papers.



The first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh will begin from Thursday. Results will be declared on March 10.