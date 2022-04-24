Akhand Bharat: Music bottled in borders

In the wee hours of dawn on March 7th, 2021 a month after the military coup in Myanmar, a group of four musicians met clandestinely to record a song that they called ‘Headshot’.

The musicians knew how all of it was ‘hanging on the cliff’ kind of situation, and yet they recorded the song that beckoned the power of music and democracy, sitting in an abandoned house in Yangon which smelled of an untimely death by bombing.

Around almost the same time, videos and news clips of Taliban banning music and musicians shocked the world, revealing how extremists disrupted musical performances, punished singers by assaulting and shaving their hair and smashing their musical instruments. Afghanistan has been stripped of its music and may be Myanmar would just be left with only one kind of music, the one that doesn’t bother the authorities.

Music is often the first casualty followed by cinema when authoritarian regimes rise. It’s the listener who loses.

Late in 2018 September, Indian Motion Pictures Association imposed a ban on “Pakistani actors, singers and technicians from working on Indian films”. (Guardian, September 30, 2018). Like Newton’s third law – Pakistan soon pulled off all Indian content from their air including Hindi cinema that have been always so popular there.

While music knows no boundary, such bans reinforce the construct of borders and boundaries in public imagination and every such ban creates a bunch of losers – millions of audiences who are deprived of their human instincts of listening to music that appeals to their soul.

But like the proverbial Pablo Neruda lines emphasizing the inevitability of spring, music doesn’t abide by any ban. Coke Studio, Pakistan like the inevitable spring of Neruda, continues to enthrallisteners in India, despite the mindless but momentous ban imposed in 2018 by the two countries. The studio was then in its 11th Season.