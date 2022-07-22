Bhupinder Singh: A man of many parts

'Naam gum jayega...meri aawaz hi pehchan hai’ echoes in the recesses of our memory in high-fidelity recall, its popular appeal undiminished in the forty-five years since its creation. Lata Mangeshkar, the senior member of this Yaman-based duet, composed for the Gulzar-directed Kinara (1977), passed away in February this year. And now Bhupinder, whose smoky baritone lent the song that elusive extra dimension, has also journeyed to the same uncertain realm. But surely memory (‘…gar yaad rahe’) will endure.

Possibly Hindi cinema’s first musician-singer, Bhupinder, or Bhupi’ji for much of the industry, led a quiet life. If there were any hidden folds in it, they were hardly ever revealed in rare moments of candour. He was no Kishore Kumar; he didn’t surprise you with eccentric insights or play peekaboo with his admirers. He was patient in recalling his memories, but you didn’t ever get to an unexplored emotional sphere with Bhupiji.

This quiet performer of rock-solid fundamentals and a rare instinct for string started his musical career as a lap (a.k.a. Hawaiian) guitarist. He played many instruments of this family—the acoustic guitar, the 12-string guitar and several lesserknown variants. It was possibly the confidence placed in him by that maverick genius composer Rahul Dev Burman that inspired Bhupinder to pick up just about any string instrument. Oud, the short-neck, pear-shaped, fretless string instrument of the lute family, common in southwest Asia and north Africa, was one such; RD got it specifically for his ‘Bhupi’ to play in the film Abdullah (1980).

The virtuosity Bhupinder acquired over the years was truly enviable. Rhythm guitarist Bhanu Gupta, who tutored him on the acoustic guitar, remembered Bhupinder practising the guitar riff of ‘Aaja aaja main hoon pyar tera’ (Teesri Manzil, 1966) on the lap guitar, and playing it even faster than the original. In a year or two, Bhupinder had so mastered the acoustic guitar that he came in as a replacement for Dilip Naik in R.D. Burman’s orchestra. This was an inflection point in Bhupinder’s career, for the man he had replaced, Naik, was the guitarist of the phenomenal riff in the aforementioned song.

There was no looking back. Recall the opening bars of ‘Dum maro dum’ (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971), played on the 12-string guitar; by now, Bhupinder was a fixture in RD’s team of ‘Navaratnas’ -- the nine musical anchors of his orchestra. Their success story is legendary. Pick up any R.D. Burman hit from the early to mid-1970s, and you are sure to find guitar riffs by Bhupi somewhere. Either leading the song, as in ‘Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko’ (Yaadon ki Baraat, 1973) and ‘Tere bina jiya jaye na’ (Ghar, 1978), or following up the voice with magical interludes, as in ‘Tera mujhse hai pehle ka naata koi’ (Aa Gale Lag Jaa, 1973), or providing the hypnotic obligato in ‘Chingari koi bhadke’ (Amar Prem, 1971).