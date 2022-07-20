Bhupinder Singh: The philosophical voice

Some deaths come as a jolting reminder of the incessant march of time. Reading about the passing of singer-guitarist-musician Bhupinder Singh on July 18, I still haven’t been able to reconcile with the fact that he was 82. Perhaps because the voice that sang “Rut jawan jawan” for composer Khayyam in the film Aakhiri Khat has itself remained eternally young in one’s mind through the memorable songs.

It also seems just yesterday that my group of friends used to have passionate arguments about his distinctive voice. Loyal that I was to the mellow, lilting musicality of Mohammed Rafi and the sonorous flamboyance of Kishore Kumar, the sound of Bhupinder Singh felt way too divergent for the expectations built up from Hindi film playback singing. Did it have the soft romance of Hemant Kumar or the delicate, velvety pain of Talat Mehmood? Wasn’t his voice too dense and heavy to suit a Hindi film hero? Wasn’t it dripping searing melancholia and the moody blues? Like a Manny Dey, Bhupen Hazarika or Yesudas, Bhupinder Singh couldn’t fit into a defined mold for us ordinary listeners back then and, quite like it has been with Dey and Hazarika , one has learnt to appreciate Bhupinder’s musical appeal with time, as one has matured oneself.

“His voice with its deep texture and resonance was God’s gift with which he was able to create a place for himself in the industry. There was a unique timbre and unmatched quality to his singing,” says Pavan Jha, an authority on film and music. No one could sing a Bhupiji (as he was popularly called) song like him.