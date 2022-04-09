Had a lovely time working with fellow composers: Simon King on scoring music for 'Paper Rocket'

Music director Simon K King, who is one of the music directors of Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi Stalin's upcoming webseries 'Paper Rocket', says he had a lovely time working with music directors Dharan Kumar and Ved Shankar on the project.



Taking to Twitter, Simon K King said, "Happy to be associated as the music director and background score composer for Kiruthiga akka's 'Paper Rocket'! Had a lovely time working on this one with my fellow composers Dharan Kumar and Ved Shanker."