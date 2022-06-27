In the centenary year Hasrat Jaipuri's (1922-1999) lyrics still being sung: Zindagi ek safar hai suhana…

This year is the centenary year of Hasrat Jaipuri, the lyricist born in Jaipur who passed away in 1999. But his fans are disappointed that even the city of his birth has done little to keep his memory alive. True, Ghoda Nikas, the place where he was born, has been named Hasrat Jaipur Marg but there is no signage anywhere. The state government did confer a posthumous Rajasthan Ratna award but surely it can do a lot more.

Named Iqbal Hussain and born to a well-known singer of her time Firdausi Begum, they lived in a white-stoned, 3-storeyed mansion called Firdaus Manzil in the walled city. There is a legend that the lyricist in his youth was smitten by a girl living in a Haveli opposite theirs. Her name was apparently Radha and she turned out to be his muse.

The two songs he penned for Raj Kapoor’s film Sangam, namely ‘Bol Radha bol sangam hoga ke nahin…’ and ‘Yeh mera prem patra padh kar…’ were said to have been inspired by his teenage flame. The heroine in the film played by Vyjanthimala was also named Radha.

Like the Tamil super star Rajinikanth, Hasrat Jaipuri also started off as a conductor in a BEST bus. An incorrigible romatic, lores claim that he would not ask for the fare from beautiful women. He worked as a bus conductor for eight long years and recited his poems at local mushairas. It was at one such mushaira that Prithviraj Kapoor heard him recite and introduced him to his eldest son Raj Kapoor. The rest is history.

Raj Kapoor promptly signed him for Barsaat and thereafter there was no looking back. Music director duo Shankar-Jaikishan also made their debut in the same film and the foursome went on to weave their magic for the next 30 years. Two songs he wrote for Barsaat -- ‘Jia beqarar hai...’ and ‘Chhod gaye balam...’ went on to become major hits.