World Music Day: Can a bird sing when her garden is burning?

I started writing on music and related subjects in the early 90’s while still a collegiate, and it was because of the ample exposure to music from across the world through radios, television, music cassettes and plethora of print material on the subject; even though internet and social media had not touched our lives.

Very early in my journalism I had stopped covering subjects like politics and crime for the love of arts; visual and performing, literature, poetry and human interest stories in these realms, and of course music. And I had a plethora of opportunities to explore new tales to be shared with my readers.

By the time I joined a leading national daily in Delhi in the early 2000’s, our team in the supplement had so much to attend to, and write on, one music concert here, one there, one theatre performance there, one dance & music festival in one auditorium and an art show now and a little later a book launch or an ad-free radio launches like Worldspace there. To add to it was cinema and its whole culture of launching its music, bringing music directors and lyricists for interactions. Our days used to be loaded with shows and performances we had to (and loved to) attend and write about. And yet not a day would we feel tired, such was the power of the soft arts. This continues till date, with one huge difference; the lack of the celebration of diversity in our country of which, I feel, music is the greatest loser.

There are two ways any two type of people or cultures react when facing each other. One is that of collaborating, rejoicing and respecting which helps in increasing love, peace and bonhomie. The other is when you despise, disrespect and dishonour each other. This has time and again created chasm, chaos and ultimately annihilation.

My heart aches today because I am not seeing an urge by the ruling dispensation to initiate collaborations within and from outside India, on music as well as other cultural exchanges to promote a shared co-existence, celebrating our cultural diversity, like it used to be barely half-a-dozen summers back.