Justin Bieber Justice World Tour is back!

Tickets for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour - India are now on sale, at to BookMyShow and AEG Presents Asia. Tickets start at Rs 4,000/- and go up from there. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available and offers include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.



The Justice World Tour, which has already sold over 1.3 million tickets, will visit over 30 countries and perform over 125 shows from May 2022 to March 2023. Justin recently collaborated with director Cole Bennett on his new single and video 'Honest,' which features Don Toliver. 'Honest' is Justin's first official single. 'Ghost,' the anthemic finale to the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Justice, went #1 at pop radio in January, giving him the most #1 hits by a male solo artist in US radio history and making him the only fifth artist to reach twenty Top 5 hits on the Hot 100.